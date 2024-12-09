Quick Millet Curd Rice Recipe for a Healthy Meal

Cook Millet

Place the rinsed millet and two and a half cups of water in a pot. For 15 to 20 minutes, cook over medium-low heat, checking occasionally. Let it cool after cooking.

Prepare Curd Mixture

Lightly mash the cooled millet. Add grated cucumber, carrots, onions, capsicum, coriander, and whisked yoghurt. Mix well to blend.

Add Milk or Buttermilk

Stir in milk or buttermilk for a creamy texture, then season with salt. Set the mixture aside.  

Make Tempering

Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, hing, peanuts, red and green chillies, and curry leaves. Saute until the ingredients are crisp.

Combine and Serve

You can now enjoy your millet curd rice after pouring the hot tempering over the mixture and giving it a good stir.