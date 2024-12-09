Quick Millet Curd Rice Recipe for a Healthy Meal

Place the rinsed millet and two and a half cups of water in a pot. For 15 to 20 minutes, cook over medium-low heat, checking occasionally. Let it cool after cooking.
Lightly mash the cooled millet. Add grated cucumber, carrots, onions, capsicum, coriander, and whisked yoghurt. Mix well to blend.
Stir in milk or buttermilk for a creamy texture, then season with salt. Set the mixture aside.
Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, hing, peanuts, red and green chillies, and curry leaves. Saute until the ingredients are crisp.
You can now enjoy your millet curd rice after pouring the hot tempering over the mixture and giving it a good stir.
