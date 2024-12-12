Quick and Easy Chewy Oatmeal Cookie Recipe

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
In a mixer, add 1 cup unsalted butter, 1 cup white sugar, and 1 cup packed brown sugar and process. Add 2 slightly beaten eggs, one at a time, then stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
In a separate bowl, mix 2 cups of all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Combine it with the creamed mixture.
Stir in 3 cups quick-cooking oats and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. Use a cookie scoop and place the dough 2 inches apart on the baking tray and flatten each cookie a little.
Bake for 8 minutes. Let it cool for a while then serve!
