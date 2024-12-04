Pumpkin Pancakes Recipe for Breakfast

In a large bowl, mix together 1 and 1/2 cup milk, 1 cup pumpkin puree, 1 large egg, 2 tablespoon vegetable oil, and 2 tablespoon vinegar.
In a separate bowl, whisk together 2 cups all-purpose flour, 3 tablespoon brown sugar, 2 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon ground pepper, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Grease a pan with cooking spray and place it on medium-high heat.
Pour 3-4 tablespoons of the batter for each pancake onto the pan and slightly flatten it with a spoon.
Cook until golden brown from both sides and serve with your favourite toppings!
