Pistachio Cake Recipe for Holiday Season

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a cake pan then dust it with flour.
Grind 3/4 cup unsalted toasted pistachios in a food processor for about 7-10 minutes until smooth and creamy. Alternatively, you can use 1/3 cup pistachio butter for the recipe.
Whisk together 2 cups of white cake mix and 1/2 cup of instant pistachio pudding mix. Then add 1 and 1/2 cup water, 4 large eggs, 1/4 cup vegetable oil, processed pistachios, and 2 to 4 drops of green food coloring. You can also add 1/2 teaspoon pistachio extract.
Transfer the batter to the cake pan and bake it for about 50-55 minutes.
Once the cake is baked, let it cool for about 15 minutes. You can glaze it with vanilla icing or serve it as it is!
