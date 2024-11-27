Must-Try Cinnamon Rolls for Winter Cravings

In a small saucepan, add 1/2 cup water and 2 cups jaggery shavings. Place it on low to medium heat until the jaggery melts to a stringy syrup.
To make the dough, whisk together 2 cups of all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons of white sugar, 2 teaspoons of baking powder, and 1 teaspoon of salt.
Add 3 tablespoons softened unsalted butter, and 2/3 cup whole milk. Use a spatula to stir it and form the dough. Roll the dough onto a well-floured surface into a square. Brush it with some melted butter.
Make the filling by whisking together 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup light brown sugar, and 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the mixture on the baking dish and spread the remaining over the dough.
Roll the dough and cut it about 1 inch wide from the side. Place the rolls into the baking dish with the cut side up and bake for about 20-25 minutes.
