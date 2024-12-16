Make Veg Tempura Roll in Minutes

Cook rice in water until tender, then let it rest for 10 minutes.
Mix red wine vinegar, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Gently fluff the cooked rice with a fork, pour the vinegar mixture over it, and stir to coat evenly. Spread the rice on parchment paper to cool, then cover with damp paper towels.
Slice avocado, cucumber, boiled potato, tempura green jalapeno and tempura asparagus.
Spread rice on a sushi mat, add filling in the centre, and roll tightly into a cylinder using the mat.
Cut each roll into six to eight pieces and cover with damp paper towels until serving.
{{ primary_category.name }}