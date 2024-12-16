Make Veg Tempura Roll in Minutes

Step 1

Cook rice in water until tender, then let it rest for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Mix red wine vinegar, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Gently fluff the cooked rice with a fork, pour the vinegar mixture over it, and stir to coat evenly. Spread the rice on parchment paper to cool, then cover with damp paper towels.

Step 3

Slice avocado, cucumber, boiled potato, tempura green jalapeno and tempura asparagus.

Step 4

Spread rice on a sushi mat, add filling in the centre, and roll tightly into a cylinder using the mat.

Step 5

Cut each roll into six to eight pieces and cover with damp paper towels until serving.