Make This Vegetable Soup to Keep You Warm During Winter

Heat some olive oil in a large pot, add 1 medium diced onion, salt and pepper to taste. Cook while stirring occasionally for about 8 minutes.
Add 1 medium diced carrot and 1 small diced sweet potato and cook for about 2 minutes. Then add 1 can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes, 4 chopped garlic cloves, 2 teaspoons dried oregano, and 1/4 teaspoon chilli flakes.
Stir in 4 cups vegetable broth and 2 bay leaves. Bring it to a boil then reduce heat and cover. Let it cook for 20 minutes.
Add 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes, 1 cup chopped green beans, 1 diced zucchini, and 1.5 cup rinsed chickpeas. Cover and cook for another 10-15 minutes.
Stir in 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar and 1 and 1/2 cups chopped kale. Cook for 5 minutes. Add more salt if needed and serve!
