Make Tasty Honey Chilli Potatoes in Just 5 Simple Steps

Prepare Potatoes

Combine red chilli powder, salt and cornflour (or maida) in a bowl. Add the sliced potatoes and mix to coat them thoroughly.

Fry

Heat oil and fry the coated potatoes until golden and crispy.

Prepare Base

For one minute, saute the spring onions and garlic paste in hot oil over high heat.

Make the Sauce    

After that add chopped capsicum, honey, salt, soy sauce and chilli sauce. Stir and cook for two to three minutes.

Combine and Serve

Now, add the fried potatoes and mix well with the sauce. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top and serve hot.