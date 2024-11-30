Make Tasty Honey Chilli Potatoes in Just 5 Simple Steps

Combine red chilli powder, salt and cornflour (or maida) in a bowl. Add the sliced potatoes and mix to coat them thoroughly.
Heat oil and fry the coated potatoes until golden and crispy.
For one minute, saute the spring onions and garlic paste in hot oil over high heat.
After that add chopped capsicum, honey, salt, soy sauce and chilli sauce. Stir and cook for two to three minutes.
Now, add the fried potatoes and mix well with the sauce. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top and serve hot.
