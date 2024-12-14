Make Honey Roast Chicken Recipe in Just 5 Simple Steps

Make gashes over the chicken and mix lemon juice, garlic and chilli powder.
Grind fried onions, mix with the marinade, and rub 2/3 of the paste over and inside the chicken. Let it rest for an hour.
Combine the remaining marinade with the stuffing ingredients and fill the chicken.
Place the chicken in a roasting tin, roast at 220°C, and bake it with juices. Cook for about 25 minutes or until tender.
Coat the chicken with honey, roast for 10 more minutes, and brush with oil before serving.
