Make Honey Roast Chicken Recipe in Just 5 Simple Steps

Prepare Chicken

Make gashes over the chicken and mix lemon juice, garlic and chilli powder. 

Marinate Chicken

Grind fried onions, mix with the marinade, and rub 2/3 of the paste over and inside the chicken. Let it rest for an hour.  

Prepare Stuffing

Combine the remaining marinade with the stuffing ingredients and fill the chicken.  

Roast

Place the chicken in a roasting tin, roast at 220°C, and bake it with juices. Cook for about 25 minutes or until tender. 

Serve

Coat the chicken with honey, roast for 10 more minutes, and brush with oil before serving.