Make Homemade Soy Sauce In 5 Easy Steps

Soybeans are steamed till tender, and then allowed to cool. Create a dough by combining the beans and wheat flour, then form the dough into little cakes and leave it in a warm, humid location to ferment for two days.
After fermentation, mix the soybean cakes with water to form a mash. Allow this mixture to ferment for about one week.
Strain the mash using cheesecloth or a fine mesh strainer to collect the liquid. Heat the liquid and dissolve sea salt to make a brine, then let it cool before mixing it back with the mash.
Allow the combined mash and brine to age for approximately six months, allowing the flavours to develop.
After ageing, strain the mixture again to remove any solids. Bottle the soy sauce and let it age for a few more months before using it for the best flavour.
