Make Green Garlic Chutney in 5 Simple Steps

Prepare Green Garlic

Rinse the green garlic well and chop both the bulbs and tender stalks for maximum flavour.

Adjust Heat

If you prefer a milder chutney, remove the seeds from the green chillies and adjust the number of chillies to suit your spice level.

Blend

In a blender, combine the chopped green garlic, green chillies, lime juice and a pinch of salt.

Achieve the Perfect Texture

Blend until smooth, add water if needed to help blend the mixture into a paste.

Season to Taste

Taste the chutney and adjust the salt and lime juice or even add a little sugar for sweetness if desired. Store in an airtight jar in the fridge for up to two weeks.