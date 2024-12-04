Make Green Garlic Chutney in 5 Simple Steps

Rinse the green garlic well and chop both the bulbs and tender stalks for maximum flavour.
If you prefer a milder chutney, remove the seeds from the green chillies and adjust the number of chillies to suit your spice level.
In a blender, combine the chopped green garlic, green chillies, lime juice and a pinch of salt.
Blend until smooth, add water if needed to help blend the mixture into a paste.
Taste the chutney and adjust the salt and lime juice or even add a little sugar for sweetness if desired. Store in an airtight jar in the fridge for up to two weeks.
{{ primary_category.name }}