Kanji Vada Recipe: A Refreshing & Soothing Indian Snack

Kanji Vada is a popular Indian snack, known for its tangy, spicy flavour and crunchy vadas soaked in fermented mustard water. Take a look at this easy recipe:

Prepare Kanji Base

Simmer water, allow it to cool, then pour it into glasses or containers. Add asafoetida, turmeric, red chilli powder, mustard, salt and black salt. Mix well.

Ferment the Kanji

Seal the container and leave it to ferment for 3 days, stirring daily with a clean spoon.

Soak and Grind Moong Dal

Soak moong dal for 2 hours, drain, then grind it coarsely with salt. Whisk the mixture well.

Fry Vadas 

  Heat oil and deep fry small portions of the dal mixture until golden brown and fluffy. Drain on paper towels.

Assemble Kanji Vada

Soak the fried vadas in lukewarm water for 15 minutes, squeeze out excess water and place them in the prepared kanji. Serve and enjoy.