How to Make Whole Wheat Banana Waffles

Preheat a waffle iron and grease it.
In a bowl, mix together 1 cup all-purpose flour, 3/4 cup whole wheat flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
In a separate bowl, whisk together 1 and 1/2 cups milk, 1 cup mashed overripe bananas, 1/2 cup canola oil, 2 eggs and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Stir the milk and banana mixture into the flour mixture. Few lumps may remain.
Scoop about 1/4 cup batter into the waffle iron and cook according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Serve with your favourite toppings!
{{ primary_category.name }}