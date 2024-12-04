How to Make Sweet Potato Cake at Home

Preheat oven to 350 F and grease and line two 9-inch round cake pans.
In a large bowl, whisk together 2 and 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoon baking soda, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon ground ginger.
In a another bowl, beat together 16 tablespoon (2 sticks) unsalted butter and 2 cups of granulated sugar on medium-high speed for 4-5 minutes. Gradually add 3 large beaten eggs and beat for another 1-2 minutes.
Add 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, and 2 and 1/2 cup mashed cooked sweet potatoes and beat until smooth.
Add dry ingredients to the butter and egg mixture gradually. Alternate it by adding 1 cup whole buttermilk. Beat on low speed until combined well.
Transfer the batter to baking pans evenly and bake for about 35-45 minutes. Let it cool once baked, then serve!
