How to Make Rich and Creamy Vegan Dal Makhani

Wash and soak sabut urad dal and Kidney Beans in water for at least six hours.
Cook the soaked lentils and kidney beans with 4 cups of water in a pressure cooker for eight to ten whistles until soft.
Heat vegan butter in a pan, add cumin seeds, onions and ginger-garlic paste. Cook until onions are translucent.
Add chopped green chillies, tomatoes and spices (coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric, chilli powder, garam masala). Cook until tomatoes are mushy.
Add the boiled lentils and beans, and cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes. Stir occasionally, and mash to thicken. Add cashew cream, simmer for five to seven minutes and garnish with coriander.
{{ primary_category.name }}