How To Make Moong Dal Nuggets
Pic credit: X
Pic credit: X
Ingredients: Yellow moong dal, onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, salt, cornflour, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, bread crumbs and oil.
Wash and soak moong dal (yellow split gram) for at least 3 hours.
Grind the soaked moong dal (yellow split gram) with ginger and green chillies.
Add finely chopped onion, ginger, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the moong dal paste. Mix everything properly.
Add cornflour with spices such as chilli powder, pepper, garam masala, and cumin powder.
Shape the mixture into desired nugget shapes and shallow fry them until golden brown.
