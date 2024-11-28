How To Make Moong Dal Nuggets

Pic credit: X

Ingredients: Yellow moong dal, onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, salt, cornflour, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, bread crumbs and oil.

Step 1

Wash and soak moong dal (yellow split gram) for at least 3 hours.

Step 2

Grind the soaked moong dal (yellow split gram) with ginger and green chillies.

Step 3

Add finely chopped onion, ginger, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the moong dal paste. Mix everything properly.

Step 4

Add cornflour with spices such as chilli powder, pepper, garam masala, and cumin powder.

Step 5

Shape the mixture into desired nugget shapes and shallow fry them until golden brown.