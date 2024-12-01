How to Make Healthy and Tasty Ragi Cheela at Home

Make Batter

In a bowl, combine ragi flour, besan, curd, and chopped vegetables of your choice.

Season the Mix

Add cashews, chilli powder, ginger and salt. Add water as needed to form a smooth, thick batter. Let it sit covered for 20 minutes.

Heat

Heat a non-stick tawa and grease it with ghee. Pour two ladles of batter and spread it into a circular shape. Add ghee around and on top of the cheela.

Cook

Cover and cook for four to five minutes, then flip and cook the other side uncovered until golden.

Serve

Serve the ragi cheelas hot with your favourite chutney, ketchup or coconut chutney for a satisfying meal.