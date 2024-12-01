How to Make Healthy and Tasty Ragi Cheela at Home

In a bowl, combine ragi flour, besan, curd, and chopped vegetables of your choice.
Add cashews, chilli powder, ginger and salt. Add water as needed to form a smooth, thick batter. Let it sit covered for 20 minutes.
Heat a non-stick tawa and grease it with ghee. Pour two ladles of batter and spread it into a circular shape. Add ghee around and on top of the cheela.
Cover and cook for four to five minutes, then flip and cook the other side uncovered until golden.
Serve the ragi cheelas hot with your favourite chutney, ketchup or coconut chutney for a satisfying meal.
{{ primary_category.name }}