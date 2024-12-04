How to Make Green Tea Ice Cream Cake at Home in Just 5 Steps

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and line a seven-inch cake pan. Whisk eggs and sugar by hand until pale and tripled in volume over simmering water. Now add honey after that, fold in sifted cake flour, matcha and melted butter. Bake for 30 minutes.
Once baked, cool the sponge cake and peel off the paper. Slice into four thin layers. Cut out six rounds using a three-inch cutter. Set aside.
Whip cream to soft peaks. Melt white chocolate, then mix with matcha dissolved in warm water. Whisk egg yolks and sugar until melted, then combine with chocolate and matcha mix. Fold into the whipped cream.
Place a sponge cake layer in each cup or pan. Pipe the ice cream mixture to fill 3/4 full, top with another layer of sponge cake and then freeze for one hour.
Top with whipped cream, smooth with a spatula, and freeze for another hour. Garnish with matcha powder or white chocolate.
