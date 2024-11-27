How to Make Gooseberry (Amla) Candy at Home in 5 Simple Steps

Wash and dry Amla, then boil in water until the colour slightly changes. Let them cool.
Break Amla into sections, remove the seeds and collect the pieces in a bowl.
Coat the Amla pieces with sugar, cover the bowl and let sit for around three days until the sugar dissolves into syrup.
Remove Amla pieces from the syrup and dry them for two days.
You can coat the candy with powdered sugar for sweetness or you can also add savoury spices (cumin, black salt, ginger powder) for a tangy flavour. Store in an airtight container.
