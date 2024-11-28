How to Make Falsa Chutney Quickly

In a pan, add falsa and water and cook on medium flame until the fruit softens.
Once softened, cool the falsa, then blend it into a smooth paste using a mixer grinder.
Strain the blended falsa using a sieve into a pan, then cook the strained mixture over medium heat.
Stir in jaggery until fully dissolved, then mix in red chilli powder and salt for flavour
Add a splash of vinegar, cook for a few seconds and transfer the chutney to a serving bowl. Enjoy your sweet and tangy falsa chutney.
