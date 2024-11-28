How to Make Falsa Chutney Quickly

Cook

In a pan, add falsa and water and cook on medium flame until the fruit softens.

Blend

Once softened, cool the falsa, then blend it into a smooth paste using a mixer grinder.  

Strain and Cook Again

Strain the blended falsa using a sieve into a pan, then cook the strained mixture over medium heat.

Add Jaggery and Spices

Stir in jaggery until fully dissolved, then mix in red chilli powder and salt for flavour

Finish with Vinegar

Add a splash of vinegar, cook for a few seconds and transfer the chutney to a serving bowl. Enjoy your sweet and tangy falsa chutney.