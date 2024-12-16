How to Make Crispy Vegetable Fritters

Place 2 cups shredded zucchini in a colander and lightly season it with salt. Let it sit for about 10 minutes then squeeze out liquid from it using hands.
Transfer the zucchini to a large bowl. Add 2 cups shredded carrots, 2 cloves minced garlic, 2/3 cup all-purpose flour, 2 large eggs (lightly beaten), 1/3 cup sliced scallions (green and white parts), 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Mix well.
Heat some oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Scoop 3 tablespoons of mixture into the pan for each fritter and flatten them with a spatula. Space them at least 1 inch apart.
Cook the fritters from both sides until golden brown and crispy. Transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate and season them with salt.
Serve them hot with sour cream or yoghurt!
{{ primary_category.name }}