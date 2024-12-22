How To Make Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

Have you ever tried making fries from sweet potato? If not then this winter, this is a dish that you must try.

Ingredients: Sweet potato, corn flour, oil, salt, oregano and chilli flakes.

Step 1: Wash and chop the sweet potato and soak it in chilled water.

Step 2: Wash chopped potatoes in clean water. Then, add some salt, corn flour, black pepper, red chilli powder, and oregano and mix everything well.

Step 3: Instead of deep frying, cook the fries in an air fryer or oven.  

Once they are cooked, serve them hot with mayonnaise or with ketchup.