How To Make Crispy Sweet Potato Fries
All Images: X
Have you ever tried making fries from sweet potato? If not then this winter, this is a dish that you must try.
Ingredients: Sweet potato, corn flour, oil, salt, oregano and chilli flakes.
Step 1: Wash and chop the sweet potato and soak it in chilled water.
Step 2: Wash chopped potatoes in clean water. Then, add some salt, corn flour, black pepper, red chilli powder, and oregano and mix everything well.
Step 3: Instead of deep frying, cook the fries in an air fryer or oven.
Once they are cooked, serve them hot with mayonnaise or with ketchup.
