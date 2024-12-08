How to Make Chicken Soup in Winters

In a large soup pot, place 1 whole chicken, 4 halved carrots, 4 halved celery stalks, and 1 halved large onion.
Add water so that all ingredients are submerged in water. Bring it to a boil then reduce heat and let it simmer for about 90 minutes.
Remove the chicken and let it cool. Chop it into pieces and remove the bones.
Strain out the vegetables from the pot and chop them into smaller pieces. Add the chopped chicken and vegetables to the stock in the pot.
Heat the soup and season it with salt and pepper. Pour it into soup bowls and serve!
{{ primary_category.name }}