How to Make Chicken Soup in Winters

Step 1

In a large soup pot, place 1 whole chicken, 4 halved carrots, 4 halved celery stalks, and 1 halved large onion.

Step 2

Add water so that all ingredients are submerged in water. Bring it to a boil then reduce heat and let it simmer for about 90 minutes.

Step 3

Remove the chicken and let it cool. Chop it into pieces and remove the bones.

Step 4

Strain out the vegetables from the pot and chop them into smaller pieces. Add the chopped chicken and vegetables to the stock in the pot.

Step 5

Heat the soup and season it with salt and pepper. Pour it into soup bowls and serve!