How to Make Butterscotch Cookies in 5 Simple Steps

You’ll need 100 gms of maida, 500 gms of sugar, 600 gms of butter, 30 gms of skimmed milk powder, 25 gms of custard powder, 100 gms of milk and 200 gms of crushed butterscotch chips.
Beat together the butter and sugar until smooth and fluffy. Then, add the maida, milk powder, custard powder, and milk. Mix until well combined. Set aside some butterscotch chips for topping.
Roll the dough out and cut it into your desired shapes.
Sprinkle the reserved butterscotch chips on top of the shaped dough.
Preheat the oven to 175 degrees Celsius.
Bake the cookies for 18-20 minutes, let them cool, and enjoy.
