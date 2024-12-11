How to Make Beetroot Soup at Home

Heat some olive oil in a saucepan on medium heat. Add 1 chopped medium onion and 3 chopped cloves of garlic and cook for about 5 minutes or until the onions turn translucent.
Add 6 medium chopped beets and cook for a minute.
Add 2 cups of vegetable stock and season it with salt and pepper. Bring it to a boil then cover and reduce heat. Let it simmer for about 20-30 minutes.
Remove from heat and let it cool. Then process it in a food processor until smooth.
Transfer the puree to the saucepan and cook well on low heat. Pour it into bowls, top it with some cream and serve!
