How to Make Apple Pie for Holiday Season

The holiday season is around the corner. Here is a delicious apple pie recipe that you should try and share with your family and friends!

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425 F and line a 9-inch pie crust in a pie pan.

Step 2

In a bowl, add 3/4 cup white sugar, 2 tablespoon all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, and 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest.

Step 3

Thinly slice 7 cups of apples. Layer 1/3 of the apples and sugar mixture alternately into the pie crust and repeat until done. Drizzle 2 teaspoon lemon juice and dot with 1 tablespoon butter.

Step 4

Place another pie crust on the top and flute the edges. Make cuts on top crust and brush it with some milk.

Step 5

Bake for about 40-50 minutes. Serve!