How To Make Amla Tea In 10 Minutes

Amla is one of the superfoods that you must include in your diet. Here’s an easy recipe that you can use to make amla tea in a few minutes:
Amla (Indian Gooseberry), palm sugar (optional), ginger, honey and water.
In a saucepan, add some water and place it on medium flame on a stove.
Add chopped amla and ginger into the saucepan and cover it with a lid and let it boil.
After 5 minutes add honey or palm sugar in the tea and let it cook for a few more minutes.
After 10 minutes, strain the tea into a cup and enjoy.
