How to Make a Delicious Mango Tiramisu (Mangomisu)

Combine water, coffee powder and half of the granulated sugar for sweetness.
In a double boiler, cook the egg yolks with the remaining sugar until thickened to eliminate any eggy taste. Whisk until the mixture forms stiff peaks.
Now, whisk together mascarpone cheese and fresh mango pulp until smooth and creamy, ensuring a rich, thick consistency.
Gently fold the whipped egg mixture into the mascarpone mango blend. Briefly dip ladyfingers into the coffee syrup, arranging them in a mould or individual bowls.
Layer the soaked ladyfingers with thin slices of fresh Alphonso mango and the mascarpone cream. Repeat the layers, refrigerate for at least two hours, then garnish with cocoa powder and additional mango slices before serving.
