Easy Homemade Dill Pickle Popcorn Recipe

Heat avocado oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add popcorn kernels, cover with a lid, and shake the pot occasionally for even popping.
Add the mustard powder, nutritional yeast, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and dried dill to a small bowl.
When the popping slows, remove the pot from heat and let it sit briefly to allow any remaining kernels to pop.
Using a spray bottle, lightly sprinkle the popcorn with pickle juice, making sure not to soak it.
To ensure even coating, sprinkle the popcorn with the spice mixture and toss lightly. Serve it in a big bowl and enjoy!
