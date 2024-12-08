Easy and Delicious Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe

Step 1

In a saucepan, melt 1/2 cup butter. Stir in 2 cups brown sugar and 1/2 cup milk. Bring to a boil and stir frequently for 2 minutes.

Step 2

Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup peanut butter and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Step 3

In a large bowl, add 3 and 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar. Pour in the peanut butter mixture and use an electric beater to mix until smooth.

Step 4

Transfer the mixture into an 8-inch square dish.

Step 5

Place it in the freezer for about an hour. Once firm, slice and serve.