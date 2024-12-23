Delicious Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Recipe

Preheat oven to 325 F and grease a 9-inch loaf pan.
In a bowl, add 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon salt.
In a separate bowl, combine 3 ripe mashed bananas, 1 tablespoon milk and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
In another large bowl, beat 1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup softened butter together until fluffy. Add 2 large eggs one by one while beating.
Stir in the banana mixture into the butter and egg mixture. Add flour mixture and combine well.
Fold in 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips into the batter and pour it into the loaf pan. Bake for about 70 minutes. Let it cool, then slice and serve!
{{ primary_category.name }}