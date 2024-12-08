Delicious Caramel Chocolate Popcorn Recipe

Step 1

Air pop 1 and 1/2 cups popcorn kernels in an air popper machine or a microwaveable popcorn bowl and place it in a bowl. Remove any unpopped kernels.

Step 2

In a saucepan, add 1/2 cup butter, 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, and 1 and 3/4 cup sweetened condensed milk. Stir constantly and let it boil for a minute.

Step 3

Melt 2 cups chocolate chips in the meantime.

Step 4

Coat half of the popcorn with the caramel mixture and the other half with melted chocolate. Spread them on wax paper and let them dry.

Step 5

Once dried, transfer them to a serving bowl and serve!