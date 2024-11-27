Delicious and Easy Carrot Cake Recipe

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-inch baking tray and dust it with flour.
In a large bowl, add 2 cups white sugar, 1 and 1/4 cups vegetable oil, 4 large eggs, and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Beat the ingredients well with an electric blender.
Add 2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking soda, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon salt and mix well. Stir in 3 cups grated carrots and 1 cup chopped pecans.
Pour the batter into the baking pan and place it in the oven to bake for about 40 minutes.
Once the cake is baked, let it sit for 10 minutes then turn it upside down to take the cake out of the pan. Let it cool then serve!
