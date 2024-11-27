Delicious and Easy Carrot Cake Recipe

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-inch baking tray and dust it with flour.

Step 2

In a large bowl, add 2 cups white sugar, 1 and 1/4 cups vegetable oil, 4 large eggs, and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Beat the ingredients well with an electric blender.

Step 3

Add 2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking soda, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon salt and mix well. Stir in 3 cups grated carrots and 1 cup chopped pecans.

Step 4

Pour the batter into the baking pan and place it in the oven to bake for about 40 minutes.

Step 5

Once the cake is baked, let it sit for 10 minutes then turn it upside down to take the cake out of the pan. Let it cool then serve!