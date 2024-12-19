Coconut Bonbons Recipe for Christmas

Spread your Christmas spirit by making these delicious and sweet small chocolate confections to share with your loved ones!

Step 1

In a bowl, add 1/4 cup butter, 2 cups confectioners’ sugar, 1 cup sweetened condensed milk and 2 cups flaked coconut.

Step 2

Mix the ingredients well and form a dough.

Step 3

Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and refrigerate for about an hour.

Step 4

Melt about 30 gm of semisweet chocolate and 2 tablespoons shortening over a double boiler and stir occasionally. Once it is completely melted, remove it from heat.

Step 5

Hold the balls using a toothpick and dip them in the melted chocolate. Let it set on wax paper.