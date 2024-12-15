Christmas Special: Easy Chocolate Fudge Recipe

Step 1

In a heavy saucepan, stir together 3 cups granulated sugar, 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, and a pinch of salt. Add 1 and 1/2 cups whole milk and cook over medium heat while stirring continuously for about 15 minutes.

Step 2

Reduce the heat and continue cooking without stirring for about 30 minutes.

Step 3

Remove from the heat and add 1/4 cup butter and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Let it cool.

Step 4

Once the mixture cools, beat it with a wooden spoon for about 6-8 minutes.

Step 5

Spread it in an 8-inch square pan, greased and lined with parchment paper. Let it cool overnight. Cut into squares and store in an airtight container.