Christmas 2024: How to Make Alcohol-Free Eggnog

Step 1

In a bowl, add 4 egg yolks, 1/3 cup sugar and 1/4 tsp salt. Whisk until smooth.

Step 2

In a saucepan, add 2 cups whole milk, 1 cup whipping cream, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 tsp cinnamon. Heat over medium-low heat until the mixture is steaming.

Step 3

Gradually add the milk mixture to the egg yolk mixture while constantly whisking. Make sure not to cook the eggs.

Step 4

Pour the mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over medium heat while stirring until it thickens.

Step 5

Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 tsp vanilla extract. Strain the mixture, let it cool and pour into glasses. Add a dash of cinnamon and serve!