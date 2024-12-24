Christmas 2024: How to Make Alcohol-Free Eggnog

In a bowl, add 4 egg yolks, 1/3 cup sugar and 1/4 tsp salt. Whisk until smooth.
In a saucepan, add 2 cups whole milk, 1 cup whipping cream, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 tsp cinnamon. Heat over medium-low heat until the mixture is steaming.
Gradually add the milk mixture to the egg yolk mixture while constantly whisking. Make sure not to cook the eggs.
Pour the mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over medium heat while stirring until it thickens.
Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 tsp vanilla extract. Strain the mixture, let it cool and pour into glasses. Add a dash of cinnamon and serve!
