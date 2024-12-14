5 Simple Steps to Make Sticky Toffee Pudding

Preheat the oven to 190°C and butter the pudding dish.
Combine dark brown sugar, flour and baking powder. In a separate bowl, mix milk, egg, vanilla extract and melted butter, then stir into the dry mixture. Fold in the dates and pour the batter into the prepared dish.
Bake for 45 minutes or until the top feels spongy and springs back when touched. Extend baking time by five to ten minutes if needed.
Combine dark brown sugar and butter in a bowl, pour boiling water over it, and bake for 10-15 minutes to thicken.
Pour the sauce over the pudding, let it soak and serve with vanilla ice cream or cream.
