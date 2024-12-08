5 Purple Foods to Support Healthy Skin

Rich in antioxidants, they help protect the skin from UV damage. A study showed a 74.8 per cent increase in natural skin protection after consuming freeze-dried grapes for 14 days.
Improves blood flow and reduces inflammation, supporting overall skin health. It also protects cells from oxidative stress, which can lead to skin damage and diseases.
It contains piceatannol, a polyphenol antioxidant that shields skin cells from sun damage and promotes healthier skin.
Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, purple cabbage can help reduce skin irritation and inflammation and may alleviate pain when applied topically.
High in vitamins A and C, eggplant also contains compounds that may help fight skin cancer and promote skin health when consumed or applied topically.
