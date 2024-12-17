5-Minute Breakfast Berry Smoothie Bowl Recipe

In a blender, add 1 heaped cup of frozen mixed berries and 1 small ripe banana (sliced and frozen). Blend on low speed until small chunks are remaining.
Add 2-3 tbsp light coconut or almond milk. You can also add 1 scoop of protein powder of your choice to make it more healthy.
Blend again on low speed until the mixture is slightly smooth.
Scoop the smoothie into 1-2 serving bowls. Add toppings like shredded coconut, chia seeds, hemp seeds, nuts, and fruits.
Serve fresh! You can also store the leftovers for up to 1-2 weeks in the freezer.
