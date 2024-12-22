5 Easy Steps to Make Vegetable Manchurian

Prepare Batter

Mix vegetables, egg, flour, garlic, ginger and water to form a thick batter. Let it sit for five to ten minutes.

Fry

Heat oil and drop spoonfuls of the batter into the oil, frying until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

Stir-Fry Aromatics

In two tbsp oil, stir-fry garlic and onions on high heat until onions are glossy.

Add Vegetables

Add capsicum to the pan and stir for a few moments.

Simmer with Sauce

Pour in the sauce mixture and simmer until thickened and translucent.

Serve 

Add the fried vegetable balls, toss gently, and serve hot.