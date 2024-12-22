5 Easy Steps to Make Vegetable Manchurian

Mix vegetables, egg, flour, garlic, ginger and water to form a thick batter. Let it sit for five to ten minutes.
Heat oil and drop spoonfuls of the batter into the oil, frying until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.
In two tbsp oil, stir-fry garlic and onions on high heat until onions are glossy.
Add capsicum to the pan and stir for a few moments.
Pour in the sauce mixture and simmer until thickened and translucent.
Add the fried vegetable balls, toss gently, and serve hot.
{{ primary_category.name }}