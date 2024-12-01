5 Easy Steps to Make Strawberry Papad

To make a smooth paste, blend fresh strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, chia seeds and vanilla extract.
In a pan, cook the mixture for 10 to 15 minutes until it thickens.
Preheat the oven to 175 degrees Fahrenheit then line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the strawberry puree evenly.
Bake for three to four hours until the papad is dry and not sticky.
After cooling, take it off the paper, trim the edges, sprinkle it with chaat masala, cut it into strips, or roll it up and enjoy.
