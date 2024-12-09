5 Easy Steps to Make Masala Bread Toast

Add finely sliced onions, tomatoes, green chillies, grated carrots, capsicum, and coriander leaves to a bowl. Add red chilli powder, turmeric, cumin seeds, garam masala, and salt. Stir thoroughly.
Spread butter or ghee evenly on one side of each bread slice.
Spread the prepared masala mixture on the buttered side of the bread, ensuring it covers the entire surface.
Heat a pan over medium heat. Place the bread slice, masala side up, and toast until the bottom turns golden brown and crispy. Press gently with a spatula for even toasting.
Flip the bread to toast the other side after that serve the hot Masala Bread Toast with ketchup, green chutney, or curd on the side and topped with coriander leaves.
{{ primary_category.name }}