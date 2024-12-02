5 Easy Steps to Make Ginger Paratha

In a bowl, combine flour, ghee, ajwain seeds, salt and ginger paste. Add curd and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.
Divide the dough into small balls. Roll each ball into a flat, circular disc on a floured surface.
Heat a non-stick pan over medium flame. Place the rolled disc on the pan and cook, adding ghee around the edges. Press with a ladle to cook evenly.
Once the bottom is golden, flip the paratha and cook the other side until crispy.
Transfer the cooked paratha to a plate. Serve with chilled curd or raita for the perfect meal.
