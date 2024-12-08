5 Easy Steps to Make Carrot Pasta Sauce

Step 1

Saute chopped onions in olive oil for 5 minutes until golden brown, then add garlic and cook until fragrant.

 Step 2

Add carrot pieces and sliced tomatoes, cook until they become soft and mushy.

Step 3

Season the mixture with salt, black pepper, white pepper and cayenne pepper then turn off the burner.

Step 4

After cooling, blend the mixture with vegetable broth until smooth.

Step 5

Heat the sauce, mix with boiled pasta and garnish with dried herbs and oregano. Optionally, add cream for extra smoothness.