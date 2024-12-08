5 Easy Steps to Make Carrot Pasta Sauce

Saute chopped onions in olive oil for 5 minutes until golden brown, then add garlic and cook until fragrant.
Add carrot pieces and sliced tomatoes, cook until they become soft and mushy.
Season the mixture with salt, black pepper, white pepper and cayenne pepper then turn off the burner.
After cooling, blend the mixture with vegetable broth until smooth.
Heat the sauce, mix with boiled pasta and garnish with dried herbs and oregano. Optionally, add cream for extra smoothness.
