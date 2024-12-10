5 Easy Steps to Make Apple Rabdi

Boil and Reduce Milk

Fill a large pot with milk, then heat it to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer until the milk reduces to half of its initial amount.

Add Sugar and Stir

On low heat, add sugar to the milk and whisk constantly to prevent burning.

Grate Apples

Peel and grate two apples. Add the grated apples to the milk mixture and stir well.

Cook

Cook for three to four minutes. Add cardamom powder, along with chopped almonds and pistachios for extra flavour.

Garnish and Serve

Pour the rabdi into a serving dish. Thinly slice the remaining apple and arrange the slices on top. Serve hot or chilled.  