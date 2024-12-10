5 Easy Steps to Make Apple Rabdi

Fill a large pot with milk, then heat it to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer until the milk reduces to half of its initial amount.
On low heat, add sugar to the milk and whisk constantly to prevent burning.
Peel and grate two apples. Add the grated apples to the milk mixture and stir well.
Cook for three to four minutes. Add cardamom powder, along with chopped almonds and pistachios for extra flavour.
Pour the rabdi into a serving dish. Thinly slice the remaining apple and arrange the slices on top. Serve hot or chilled.
