5 Superfoods to Help Prevent Early Greying of Hair

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, amla helps preserve natural hair pigmentation and delays greying of hair.
These tiny black seeds boost scalp circulation, thereby promoting healthier hair growth and reducing the likelihood of greying. Apply as a scalp mask twice a week.
Known for supporting melanin production in hair follicles, curry leaves can slow greying. Eat three to four leaves daily on empty stomach.
Stimulates hair follicles and removes toxins, promoting stronger hair and delaying greying. Add one tsp of wheatgrass to meals or water each morning.
Packed with antioxidants, these seeds nourish the scalp and protect against oxidative stress, helping to prevent premature greying. Add one tsp to meals or use its oil on your scalp.
{{ primary_category.name }}