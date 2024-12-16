Zakir Hussain, a Tabla Maestro and Legend, Passes Away At 73
Legendary musician Zakir Hussain is no more.
Hussain was widely known as one of the greatest tabla players of all time
The Tabla maestro breathed his last at the age of 73 due to complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis — a rare lung disease
He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in San Francisco.
Born on 9th March, 1951, in Mumbai, he was the eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha.
Following his father’s footsteps, he also went on to become one of the greatest table players of all time.
In honour of his work, Zakir Hussain was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023, by the Government of India.
