Christmas Special: Our Most Favourite On-Screen Santas

From Tim Allen to Billy Bob Thornton, here are some characters who have aced the role of Santa on screen in the past.
In this 1994 family comedy, Tim Allen gets to play the Santa after having accidentally killed a Santa impersonator. He gets transported to the North Pole to take over Santa’s duties.
In this 2003 comedy, Billy plays the bad Santa who dresses in the red suit to rob shops in the holiday season.
Jim in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas plays a naughty grinch who hates Christmas and plots to ruin the holiday for the entire town. Though the Grinch isn’t exactly Santa himself, he wears the suit to steal presents from kids.
Richard starred in one of the many remakes of the holiday classic (originally released in 1947), 1994’s Miracle on 34th Street – as a man named Kris Kringle whose insistence that he’s the real Santa Claus helps a young 6-year-old girl believe in the spirit of Christmas.
Tom plays Santa in The Polar Express – a film about a skeptical young boy who embarks on a journey of self-discovery as he boards a magical train en route to the North Pole.
{{ primary_category.name }}