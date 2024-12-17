Christmas Binge List: 10 Best Horror Films To Watch

There will be endless lists suggesting rom-coms and holiday movies to watch this year but if you want to watch something different, as different as a horror film while you cosy up in your blankets, then this is for you.
It all leads to a bloody Christmas when a paraplegic girl receives a calendar as a birthday gift.
A babysitter fights to defend herself and a 12-year-old boy when intruders stage a home invasion
In this, kids turn into bloodthirsty killers when exposed to a virus during Christmas break.
When a robotic Santa Claus malfunctions, expect mayhem.
A family gets stuck on a never-ending road in the middle of a forest on Christmas Eve.
Terrifying things happen when a woman gets stranded in a lodge with her fiance’s two children.
In Tim Burton’s musical fantasy, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, makes plans to take over a new holiday.
In this Keira Knightley starrer, a group of friends reunite for one final perfect Christmas gathering together before an apocalypse wipes out humanity.
In this Emily Blunt and Ashton Holmes starrer, two college students become stranded in the snow when a reckless driver runs them off the road on their way home for holidays.
A simpleton makes the biggest of his life when he accepts a Christmas dinner invitation from a woman.
