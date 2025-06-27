Happy Birthday Tobey Maguire: 7 must-watch movies beyond Spider-Man

Jun 27, 2025, 15:53 IST

Achu Krishnan J R

While Tobey Maguire will forever be remembered as the OG Spider-Man, his filmography extends far beyond swinging across New York. On his birthday, let’s celebrate seven other standout performances that showcase his impressive range and talent.

Seabiscuit (2003)

Maguire shines as jockey Red Pollard in this inspiring underdog sports drama.

The Cider House Rules (1999)

Tobey delivers a heartfelt performance as an orphan discovering purpose and love beyond the walls of his childhood home.

Brothers (2009)

A powerful, emotional performance as a soldier struggling with PTSD after returning from war.

Pleasantville (1998)

Maguire is charming as a teen transported into a black-and-white TV show that slowly bursts into colour.

 Wonder Boys (2000)

He holds his own opposite Michael Douglas in this quirky comedy-drama about writers and misfits.

Pawn Sacrifice (2014)

Tobey fully commits to portraying chess genius Bobby Fischer in this tense biopic.

Ride with the Devil (1999)

A gritty and often-overlooked Civil War drama where Maguire shows surprising depth.

VIEW ALL

1.42 lakh millionaires to relocate abroad in 2025! What are the top 5 countries they’re moving to?

Captains to take most wickets in Test cricket

Squid Game: 8 most heartbreaking character deaths to date

Indian Batters With Centuries In Each Innings Of A Test