Happy Birthday Tobey Maguire: 7 must-watch movies beyond Spider-Man

Maguire shines as jockey Red Pollard in this inspiring underdog sports drama.
Tobey delivers a heartfelt performance as an orphan discovering purpose and love beyond the walls of his childhood home.
A powerful, emotional performance as a soldier struggling with PTSD after returning from war.
Maguire is charming as a teen transported into a black-and-white TV show that slowly bursts into colour.
He holds his own opposite Michael Douglas in this quirky comedy-drama about writers and misfits.
Tobey fully commits to portraying chess genius Bobby Fischer in this tense biopic.
A gritty and often-overlooked Civil War drama where Maguire shows surprising depth.